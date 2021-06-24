Surfside

Video Shows Wing of Surfside Condo Building Collapse in Seconds

The footage shows a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South Condos on Collins Avenue come crashing down in a matter of seconds

Dramatic surveillance footage from a nearby building shows the moments a wing of a condominium collapsed into a pile of rubble in Surfside Thursday.

The footage shows a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South Condos on Collins Avenue come crashing down in a matter of seconds.

A large plume of smoke and dust is seen shooting into the air as the wing of the building drops to the ground.

Officials have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the collapse, and search efforts were underway to find any other possible survivors.

Dozens of residents were rescued from the structure and at least two were pulled from the rubble, officials said.

An approximation of the Champlain Towers condominium before its collapse superimposed over an aerial photo of the site of collapse, June 24, 2021, in Miami. It is still unknown how many people are missing as rescue workers continue to dig through rubble well into the morning.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
An approximation of the Champlain Towers condominium before its collapse superimposed over an aerial photo of the site of collapse, June 24, 2021, in Miami. It is still unknown how many people are missing as rescue workers continue to dig through rubble well into the morning.

