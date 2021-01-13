Miami

Video Shows Woman Assault Man in Elevator of Miami Building

The incident happened the afternoon of Jan. 7 at the building at Northwest 10th Avenue and 7th Street, Miami Police officials said

Police are investigating after a woman was caught on camera assaulting a man inside an elevator in a building in Miami.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows the woman following the man onto the elevator before she starts hitting him with what appears to be a hair straightener.

Police said they don't know if the attack was provoked, but they're trying to identify the man and the woman.

