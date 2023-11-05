Video shows woman porch pirate caught on camera

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) Tamarac District are asking the public for help to identify and locate a porch pirate caught on camera.

According to a news release shared by BSO, the crime happened around 4 PM on Monday near the 5400 block of Northwest 26th Terrace in Tamarac.

Surveillance video shows a blue sedan driving past the victim's house before reversing and stopping in front of the victim's home.

A female can be seen exiting the vehicle before going through the victim's mail and grabbing a package that had been left outside the residence.

The suspect has brown hair and appears to be between 20 and 30-yers-old, according to police. She also appears to have multiple tattoos, including one detectives identified as an hourglass on her right thigh.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

BSO is requesting anyone with information on the porch pirate's whereabouts to contact BSO Tamarac District Detective Sophie Riggs at 954-247-6033 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477).