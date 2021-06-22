Video Shows Woman Robbed at Gunpoint at ATM in SW Miami-Dade

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a woman at gunpoint at a drive-thru ATM in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened back on May 18 at the bank at 16217 Southwest 88th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the 28-year-old woman was depositing cash when the suspect blocked her in with his car, pointed a gun at her and demanded her money.

The man took her money and fled in his car, a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta or Passat.

The woman wasn't injured. The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.