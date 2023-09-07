Caught on Camera

Video shows woman who jumped into bay with child near Brickell Key

The 27-year-old woman was later charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence, police said

By Ryan Nelson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video shows a woman who Miami Police said jumped into the bay with a child near Brickell Key Thursday morning.

The video posted by Only in Dade showed the woman standing in the water and holding the child as a police boat pulled alongside her.

Miami Police officials said the officers had responded around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a woman acting erratically at 609 Brickell Key Drive.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When officers arrived, the woman took off her clothes and jumped into the bay with her nephew, police said.

Officers were able to get them both out of the water and they were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Police said the 3-year-old child was in good health.

Local

Miami Beach 54 mins ago

Clevelander Hotel owner wants to rebuild Miami Beach staple into affordable housing

South Florida 17 mins ago

Used car dealership group Off Lease Only files for bankruptcy, lets go of its employees

Video shows a woman who Miami Police said jumped into the bay with a child near Brickell Key.

Officials said the woman had been spotted on video breaking 14 flood lights in Brickell Park.

The 27-year-old woman was later charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence, police said.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us