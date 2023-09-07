Video shows woman who jumped into bay with child near Brickell Key

Video shows a woman who Miami Police said jumped into the bay with a child near Brickell Key Thursday morning.

The video posted by Only in Dade showed the woman standing in the water and holding the child as a police boat pulled alongside her.

Miami Police officials said the officers had responded around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a woman acting erratically at 609 Brickell Key Drive.

485 Brickell Ave (rear of Icon)⁰⁰Units were Dispatched as to a female and a juvenile child in the bay. ⁰⁰Officers recovered both parties off the shore of Brickell Key Island. Parties transported to JMH for treatment.@MiamiPD @CommSabinaCovo @BHAMiami @SabinaCovo — MPDBrickell (@MiamiPDBrickell) September 7, 2023

When officers arrived, the woman took off her clothes and jumped into the bay with her nephew, police said.

Officers were able to get them both out of the water and they were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Police said the 3-year-old child was in good health.

Officials said the woman had been spotted on video breaking 14 flood lights in Brickell Park.

The 27-year-old woman was later charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence, police said.