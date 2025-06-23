Video shows woman's rough arrest in Miami Beach after alleged DUI crash

Video shows the rough arrest of a woman in Miami Beach after police said she tried to flee an alleged DUI crash over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to a parking garage near the 200 block of 20th Street Saturday where a witness said 34-year-old Irina Sufiullina hit a parked car and wall while driving a Mini Cooper.

Officers spotted her trying to leave the garage after the crash but stopped her, the report said.

Sufiullina was intoxicated and despite the major damage to her car, she denied being involved in a crash, the report said.

Video showed officers taking her to the ground, putting her in handcuffs and holding her down.

As they were putting her in the back of a police car, the report said she kicked one of the officers in the chest and damaged a door handle.

Sufiullina, of Fort Lauderdale, faces multiple charges including battery on a police officer, resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage.