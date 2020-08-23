Video Surveillance Shows Man Charging at Officers with Machete in Miami-Dade Police Involved Shooting

Officers have released surveillance video of a police involved shooting that involved a man charging police with a machate in southwest Miami-Dade Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers responded to reports of a man walking around a neighborhood armed with a machete at the 10000 block of southwest 126th Avenue.

Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation by asking the 27-year-old man to put down his weapon, but he eventually charged at an officer who fired and struck the subject.

The man was transported to Kendall Regional Trauma Center where he is listed in stable condition. None of the officers were injured.

Chargest against the man are still pending.