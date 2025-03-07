Videos appear to show SpaceX Starship debris in South Florida skies

Videos shot from around South Florida appear to show flaming debris in the sky as SpaceX confirmed they lost contact with a mammoth Starship rocket minutes into a test flight on Thursday as the spacecraft came tumbling down.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued multiple ground stops at Florida airports, including at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports, due to "space launch debris."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 403-foot rocket blasted off from Texas a little before sunset. During its ascent burn, Starship "experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost," SpaceX said on X.

During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.



We will review the data from today's flight test to better… — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 7, 2025

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Viewers from around South Florida reported seeing the flaming debris appear to tumble down from the sky.

SpaceX caught the first-stage booster back at the pad with giant mechanical arms, but engines on the spacecraft on top started shutting down as it streaked eastward for what was supposed to be a controlled entry over the Indian Ocean, half a world away. Contact was lost with the spacecraft as it went into an out-of-control spin.

The space-skimming flight was supposed to last an hour and couldn't release the mock satellites into space as planned. The spacecraft reached nearly 90 miles in altitude before trouble struck. It was not immediately clear where it came down.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.