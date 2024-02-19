Videos give closer look at Miami Seaquarium conditions as vets join call to shut it down

Some veterinarians are joining the call to close down the Miami Seaquarium because of troubling reports about the mishandling of animals and poor facility conditions.

The nonprofit Our Honor took videos Monday sharing a closer look at the conditions of the animals inside.

One video showed fish with bulging and cloudy eyes – conditions that usually stem from poor water conditions or infections.

Another video showed what appears to be peeling paint in the penguin room – as highlighted in a recent USDA inspection report – which also cited “black growth.”

“We need to start acting with a sense of urgency here. The animals are suffering. The animals are not getting the care that they need," Dr. Crystal Heath said. "What will it take? Another animal to die?"

Dr. Heath – a veterinarian and executive director of Our Honor – said several former employees are raising the red flag behind doors.

“Half a dozen people have reached out to us, expressing concerns about their experiences at Miami Seaquarium," she said. "And those who do voice concerns, face retaliation and are ultimately forced out."

Last week, two PETA protests were held in Miami – aimed at Mayor Daniella Levine Cava – calling for the Seaquarium’s lease to be terminated after a USDA inspection report cited a dolphin found with a nail in its throat, another one with a broken bolt in its mouth, along with the continued lack of adequate of staffing.

“We are in the process of taking further legal action," Levine Cava said.

In the past, the Dolphin Company, which owns the Seaquarium, told NBC 6 it was addressing the issues but has remained silent amid these new findings.

“It’s time to move all of these animals to a facility where they can get the care that they need," Dr. Heath said.