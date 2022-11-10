Videos: Nicole Leaves Damage, Flooding Behind After Striking Florida as Cat. 1 Hurricane

Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, bringing strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain across much of the state.

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach at about 3 a.m. Thursday with winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved further inland.

Wilbur-By-The-Sea Homes Destroyed by Hurricane Nicole's Impact on Volusia County

In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, a beachside neighborhood in Volusia County, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole.

In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, a beachside neighborhood in Volusia County, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole.

Aerial Video Shows Street Flooding Near Port Everglades in Hollywood

Raw chopper video near the Dania Pier, just south of Port Everglades, shows street flooding in Hollywood left behind by Hurricane Nicole's impact on Florida's east coast.

Chopper video from Hollywood near the Dania Pier, just south of Port Everglades, shows street flooding as a result of Hurricane Nicole's hit on Florida's east coast.

Floridians Face Aftermath After Nicole Struck State as Category 1 Hurricane

Blue skies peek through for the first time over Cocoa Beach after Hurricane Nicole struck Florida's east coast overnight. NBC 6’s Julia Bagg has more on what happened after the storm made landfall early Thursday morning.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on how the storm made landfall early Thursday morning.

Partial Pier Collapse in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea After Nicole Hits Florida

Part of a fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea collapsed Thursday morning due to the impacts of Hurricane Nicole. NBC 6’s Xochitl Hernandez has more on the collapse.

NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez has more on the partial pier collapse that was caused from the impact of Hurricane Nicole.

Chopper Video Shows Partially Collapsed Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Aerial footage shows the fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea that partially collapsed due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole.

Aerial footage shows the fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea that partially collapsed due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole.

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Faces the Effects of Hurricane Nicole

Parts of South Florida began feeling the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight. NBC 6’s Xochitl Hernandez was live from Hollywood Beach, one of the areas that faced flooding from the storm.

NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez is in Hollywood Beach, one of the areas that dealt with flooding from the storm.

Clean-Up Begins at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as Locals Face Aftermath of Nicole

Chopper video shows locals beginning clean-up efforts at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole.

Chopper video shows locals beginning clean-up efforts at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole.

Nicole Leaves Flooding Behind in Fort Lauderdale After Striking Florida

Aerial footage shows the flooding left behind in Fort Lauderdale after Hurricane Nicole struck Florida on Thursday.

Aerial footage shows flooding left behind in Fort Lauderdale after Hurricane Nicole struck Florida.

Live Video Shows Impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida's East Coast

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. NBC 6’s Julia Bagg was live from Cocoa Beach, just north of where the storm hit, as the area began to feel the storm's effects.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg is in Cocoa Beach, just north of where the storm made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Floridians Preparing for Landfall as Category 1 Hurricane Nicole Approached East Coast

After Tropical Storm Nicole reached hurricane strength Wednesday evening, Floridians began to brace for landfall. Here's a look at the preparations across the state.

The storm reached hurricane strength Wednesday evening.

Locals Affected by Nicole's Flooding Near Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

Residents and business owners share their experiences as the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk saw major flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Nicole. NBC 6’s Ryan Nelson has their reactions.

The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk saw major flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Nicole. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports