Videos show series of car break-ins in Pompano Beach community

Residents in the Cresthaven community in Pompano Beach say their cars were broken into overnight while they were sleeping.

They say it happened across a number of streets, including just off of Copans Road near Northeast 12th Avenue and 23rd Court.

Matthew, who lives in the area, says when he woke up, he noticed his truck and his wife’s car were rummaged through.

“I checked my truck and her car and everything was pretty much torn apart, the glove box was open, and I noticed my firearm was missing,” he said.

Home surveillance video captured what appeared to be the theft on camera. Matthew says a man is seen walking up to his driveway and placing something into a black bag before opening up the door to a white sedan and getting in.

Neighbors say a handful of cars on the block were targeted.

“Our neighbor came out to check his car and noticed that his gym bag and cologne were missing,” Matthew said.

Meanwhile, blocks away off of Copans Road near Northeast 8th Terrace, residents say something similar happened to them earlier in the night.

Residents there say video shows three people walking down the street and then splitting up to check if any cars were unlocked.

Residents in the community say this is not the first time this has happened, telling NBC6 the thieves get away with expensive work tools or gadgets left behind in cars.

Neighbors say detectives came to the area to investigate at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

We reached out to the Broward Sheriff's Office and are still waiting to hear back.