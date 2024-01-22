Videos show inferno in Hialeah from chain-reaction crash

A chain-reaction crash in Hialeah ignited several cars on fire and sent at least three people to the hospital early Monday.

The crash happened after 12:44 a.m. near 9th Street and Palm Avenue when a car lost control and slammed into another, causing a chain reaction, according to the Hialeah Fire Rescue.

At least six cars in front of a warehouse were engulfed with fire.

Fire officials said two men and a woman were taken to the hospital. The men were in critical condition, and the woman's condition was unknown.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours. The exterior of an abandoned building was damaged.