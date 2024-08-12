Videos show long lines at Broward school entrances as students wait to pass metal detectors

As students headed back to school in Broward County Monday, they were met with long lines as they tried to pass through the metal detectors that were installed at the entrance as part of a new initiative for the 2024-25 school year.

On Monday, every public high school had walk-through metal detectors up and running, which meant every student must pass through them on their way to school.

And as could be expected, it was a logistical challenge.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn told NBC6 they "expected kinks" for the first day of school as they introduced the new measure and that the security team at the district is meeting to figure out how to make the process smoother.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

One component of that is educating students on what they need to take out of their backpacks," Hepburn said. "At some point this morning, they just let in all the students who were stuck outside into the buildings."

At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, video taken by one viewer showed students standing in a long line waiting to enter the school.

Video captured by Chopper 6 also showed the lengthy process at MacArthur High School, as students walked one by one through the detectors.

And at West Broward High, students lined up along the sidewalk which stretched past the entry fence of the school.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the school district apologized to students and their families for the wait and reminded them to remove any metal from their bags to speed up the process.

We apologize to @browardschools high school students and families for the long lines and wait times at the metal detectors this morning. We sincerely thank our students for their patience. Please remember to avoid bringing metal items or remove them from your bag as you approach… — John J Sullivan (@Johnjsully) August 12, 2024

Students at every high school in Broward County Public Schools will be scanned for weapons every morning. NBC6's Ari Odzer has more on what the process looks like.

“This is an additional layer of security for our schools,” Hepburn said days before school started, pointing out that the metal detectors are just one part of the overall school security picture. “Are we gonna be very efficient on day one? No, we’re still working out the kinks, so there may be some small delays, our school principals and their staff will work with you."

The neighboring school district to the south, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, had a different view of walk-through metal detectors.

When it comes to school security, “One tool or one piece of equipment doesn’t solve it all,” said Miami-Dade superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

Broward Schools agrees with that, saying security is always multi-layered. They tested their system in summer school and learned that some common items such as laptops, umbrellas, and three-ring binders will cause the metal detectors to alert.

So the process is the same as entering a stadium to see a sporting event. Students take items out of their backpacks or pockets which might set off the machines, place them on a table, walk through the detector, and then pick up their things on the other side.

The key to making the system work swiftly is for every student to be ready to walk through.