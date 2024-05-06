Videos show shooter chasing and gunning down woman outside Miami Gardens library

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 shows the moments police say a woman chases and shoots another in the head outside a Miami Gardens library in broad daylight.

In October, police said officers responded to North Dade Regional Library in the 2400 block of Northwest 183rd Street after receiving reports of a woman shot.

The library surveillance video, which normally captures the parking lot, shows two women running around a red SUV.

The victim, wearing green, is seen crouching and circling a vehicle while trying to get away from Joyce Small.

However, Small continues to follow her and eventually catches up to her. Police said Small shot the woman, who has not been identified, in the head.

After the shooting, the video shows Small calmly walking away. Minutes after, bystanders noticed the body and a crowd started to form. Police eventually arrived at the scene.

After Small was in custody, she told officers she'd thrown the gun in a corner, which is where the weapon was found, the report said.

Small also told officers she knew the victim from the area as being homeless and would help the victim from time to time, allowing her into her home to sleep, shower and eat, the report said.

Small said she started to believe the victim was involved with her boyfriend. She said she started spying on her boyfriend and found him with his wife but not the victim, the report said.

Small also stated that for months, the victim began to mistreat her and "beat her up," the report said.

When Small saw the victim at the library, she "believed the victim was purposely agitating her," the report said.

Small's private attorney has not responded to our request for comment. The defendant, charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond.