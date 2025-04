Several videos on Sunday captured a car on fire on Interstate 95.

In videos posted on Only in Dade, thick black smoke was seen coming out of the vehicle.

The vehicle was also seen engulfed in flames.

Fire rescue crews were seen at the scene as they extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported and it remains unclear how the car caught on fire.