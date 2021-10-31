Viewing to be Held Sunday for Fallen Hollywood Officer Yandy Chirino

The Hollywood Police Department has announced funeral plans for fallen officer Yandy Chirino.

On Sunday, October 31, a viewing will be held at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

In total, seven Hollywood officers have died in the line of duty since the department was formed in 1925.

A memorial service will be also be held Monday at 10 a.m. at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The service will be open to the public, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

His burial will be limited to just family and law enforcement.

Chirino was only about four and a half years into his career with the Hollywood Police Department at the time of his murder on Sunday, October 17, in the Emerald Hills neighborhood.

Officials are continuing to investigate the murder of a Hollywood police officer who was killed while responding to an incident last week and now the teen sister of the suspect is in custody. NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola reports.

Police say there may have been witnesses in the cars in the neighborhood when investigators say Officer Chirino was shot and killed by 18-year-old Jason Banegas.

Chirino was the first officer to make contact with Banegas after calls of a suspicious person on a bike was going from house to house, trying to break into cars.

The teen suspect told investigators he was trying to shoot and kill himself with the stolen gun he pulled out as Officer Chirino tried to arrest him during a struggle.

On Thursday afternoon, a United Airlines flight landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport delivering the U.S. honor flag to the Hollywood Police Honor Guard for use in Chirino’s upcoming services.