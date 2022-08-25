Viewings Thursday for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday.

A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Miami for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.

The viewing for Caceres, 18, starts at 2 p.m. She was born in Venezuela and is survived by her mother and sister. the viewing for Pacalagua, 19, starts at 3 p.m. She was born in New York City and is survived by her parents along with a brother and sister.

The viewing for Marcano, 19, starts at 4 p.m. She was born in Miami and is survived by her parents, two uncles, two sisters and one brother. The viewing for Pena, 17, starts at 5 p.m. She was born in Venezuela and is survived by her parents and her sister.

A fifth victim, Giancarlos Arias, was also killed in the crash Saturday morning.

Maiky Simeon, 30, faces five counts of vehicular homicide charges in connection with the crash. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash Simeon remained hospitalized but will be booked into jail once he's released.

Florida Highway Patrol

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. when a silver Infiniti sedan driven by Simeon was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue when it slammed head-on into a gray Honda sedan.

"There were no pre-collision skid marks for vehicle 1 or evidence on the roadway indicating that the defendant took any evasive actions to avoid the crash," the FHP accident report said. "The defendant drove in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons by driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed and never attempted to take any evasive actions to avoid the crash."

The 67th Avenue exit in Miami-Dade is the closest exit to the crash. The next exit is at 154th Street, which is quite a long way to travel the wrong way without hitting another vehicle.

NBC 6 looked at the signage at the exit and found two red wrong-way signs on both sides of the roadway. One has some leaves covering a portion of the sign, but you can make out the message. There are also arrows on the roadway marking the direction of travel.

But the 67th exit has a shopping plaza that you can enter from the exit. The plaza includes a McDonald's that is open 24 hours a day, but staff says a system failure caused the restaurant to shut down on that Saturday.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working to reduce the number of wrong-way wrecks. A study found one of the most effective tools is adding light up wrong way signs. FDOT says it’s part of the wrong way driving alert system that detects when vehicles are traveling in the wrong direction and then activates the lights to notify the driver.