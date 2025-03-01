Vigil held for 16-year-old girl fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale

Loved ones on Saturday are remembering the life of a teenage girl who was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale in February.

NBC6 cameras captured several people showing up at 16-year-old Tanaejah Atterbury's home.

On Feb. 17, Atterbury's family said several people were fighting on Northwest Eighth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and a 16-year-old was standing around.

Soon after, her family said someone pulled out and started shooting.

Atterbury was struck and died at the hospital.

Chilling 911 calls revealed the moments after the shooting happened

As her family demanded justice, a week after her death, police arrested a 17 year old boy connected to the shooting and ultimately, her murder.

"I thank God and I prayed to God everyday to get this man and he answered my prayers," said Atterbury's mother. "He's 17- years-old, you threw your life away and my daughter's life is not coming back. Justice is not through yet."