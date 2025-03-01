Vigil held for 16-year-old girl fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale

By Niko Clemmons

Loved ones on Saturday are remembering the life of a teenage girl who was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale in February.

NBC6 cameras captured several people showing up at 16-year-old Tanaejah Atterbury's home.

On Feb. 17, Atterbury's family said several people were fighting on Northwest Eighth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and a 16-year-old was standing around.

Soon after, her family said someone pulled out and started shooting.

Atterbury was struck and died at the hospital.

As her family demanded justice, a week after her death, police arrested a 17 year old boy connected to the shooting and ultimately, her murder.

"I thank God and I prayed to God everyday to get this man and he answered my prayers," said Atterbury's mother. "He's 17- years-old, you threw your life away and my daughter's life is not coming back. Justice is not through yet."

