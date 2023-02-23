Vigil Held for Florida Memorial University Students Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash After Super Bowl Party

There were a lot of heavy hearts Wednesday night in the Miami Gardens community and on the campus of Florida Memorial University.

Friends and loved ones gathered to remember several students who recently passed away, including two of them killed by a hit and run driver just blocks away following a Super Bowl party.

Dozens of students gathered to grieve and to remember young lives gone too soon. The vigil was held in honor of three students who all died this month. Two of them, 19-year-old Asiayanna Green and 18-year-old Shar’raiyah Story, were killed in a crash on February 12.

“When it first happened, the first day back after the Super Bowl. You would see less people come outside,” said Jalil Lee, who attended the vigil. “You could really feel the energy once you came on campus that there really was a dramatic change.”

Students describe the two freshmen as cheerful and full of life.

“This is like our first step towards healing,” said student La Karla Moore.

The crash happened on Northwest 42nd Avenue near 163rd street, a few blocks from campus. Surveillance video appeared to show the students walking in the center lane just moments before they were hit from behind.

Investigators said 35-year-old Jerome Harrell was the driver of the silver Infiniti that hit and killed them. Police said Harrell got out the car and ran after the crash but was arrested shortly after.

Family members didn’t want to speak at Wednesday’s vigil, but in a previous interview said Asiyanna had just moved from South Carolina to pursue her dreams of attending FMU.

A third student was also honored at the vigil, Tyrone Miles Jr., however his death was unrelated to the crash.