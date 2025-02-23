Vigil held for victims in Tamarac triple murder after father abducts daughter

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening in honor of three people who were shot and killed exactly one week ago in Tamarac.

Nathan Jingles, deputies said, shot and killed his estranged wife, her father, and a neighbor, then kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter who was later found safe.

The murders have left the victims’ families along with community members devastated.

The vigil's organizer told NBC6 that everyone in the neighborhood has been affected in some way by the tragic incident and she wanted to bring people together to heal.

"I’ve lived in this neighborhood for almost 10 years, and I’ve never seen such a thing happen until last Sunday," Haylee Shrimpton said.

Shrimpton said the past week has left many in the Plum Bay Plum Harbor community in Tamarac shaken.

"I think everyone’s a little on edge," she said.

Shrimpton lives about a block away from where Gingle is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, her father David Ponzer, and neighbor, Andrew Ferrin.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, investigators said after the killings, Nathan kidnapped his daughter, Seraphina, who was later found safe.

"I pray for the victims’ families. I pray for Seraphina," Shrimpton said.

Those prayers, she hopes, will help the community start to heal during a vigil she organized.

"I just thought it was important for everyone to come together and celebrate the lives, pray for Seraphina," she said.

911 calls from the morning of the shooting captured concerned neighbors who said they heard shots and screaming.

Caller: I just woke up out of a sleep, and there's gunshots and screams.

One minute later –

Dispatcher: Do you still hear any shots?

Caller: No shots, I can just make out a kid and an adult crying, a young lady crying.

Shrimpton said 0her goal is to honor the three victims and offer support to their families.

"It’s just a sad situation, all over," she said.

Following the investigation, seven BSO deputies were placed on leave after the triple murder in what Sheriff Gregory Tony referred to as a "piss-poor performance" by several investigators.