Vigil Held for Woman Killed Inside Kendall Mansion

The family of the 26-year-old woman who was found dead inside a short-term rental mansion in Kendall held a vigil in their Pompano Beach neighborhood Sunday evening.

Dozens came together to honor Jessica Moye in the neighborhood she grew up in. Those who attended released balloons and prayed.

Moyer and her 23-year-old boyfriend Tyron Coleman were killed inside a home on SW 136th Street in Kendall last week. No arrests have been made so far.

Miami-Dade Police haven’t said how the pair died, but the homeowner’s son said there was a pool of blood on the floor inside the home.

Neighbors had previously complained about big parties being thrown at the home and noise from those renting the house.

Homeowner Michael Hanna received several citations from the county for having too many people at the house, and violating the minimum 30-day rule to rent the property.