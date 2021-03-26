Miami Beach

Vigil Underway for Tourist Drugged, Raped, Found Dead During Miami Beach Vacation

Mourners left roses in front of the Albion Hotel, where Christine Englehardt was found dead last week

Christine Englehardt
Facebook

A vigil is underway Friday for the Pennsylvania woman who was found dead inside a Miami Beach hotel room.

Mourners were gathering outside of the Albion Hotel, where 24-year-old Christine Englehardt was discovered dead on March 19 after officials say she was drugged and raped by two tourists.

Englehardt came from Pennsylvania to Miami Beach for spring break. Dorian Taylor and Evoire Collier, both from North Carolina, have been charged with sexual battery as well as burglary with battery, theft and credit card fraud.

Whether the two are charged with manslaughter or murder will depend on what caused her death, which a medical examiner has not yet released. Investigators are looking into whether Engelhardt died of a drug overdose, possibly a substance supplied by the men, who said they gave her a “green pill," according to an arrest report.

The men are accused of stealing the dead woman's credit cards to help fund their South Beach vacation, the report says. Online jail records did not indicate whether the two had an attorney who could speak for them.

Miami Beach
