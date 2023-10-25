Violent altercation ends with man stabbed in Lauderhill

Lauderhill police are investigating after a violent altercation resulted in a man being stabbed and taken to an area hospital, officials said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Lauderhill police officers responded to a call reporting a physical altercation that reportedly ended with a stabbing in the area of ​​the 5300 block of Northwest 24th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man with a stab wound to his side.

According to police, the man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is still at large.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information on the victim's identity or if they have any potential suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.