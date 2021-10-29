Violent Broward Gang Members Indicted on Federal Charges: US Attorney

Members of a violent gang that plagued Broward County for six years through armed robberies, murders and other crimes are facing federal charges, authorities said Friday.

Eric Hunter, 28, Derek Slade, 27, and Gregory Stickney, 31, were members of the "Onsight" gang, named for their willingness to kill or commit acts of extreme violence without hesistation, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Hunter and Slade were arraigned on Friday in federal magistrate court in Fort Lauderdale, while Stickney was arraigned on Oct. 18.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the "Onsight" gang has operated since 2015 with a hierarchy and multi-layered purpose of making money through drug-dealing, robberies, and other crimes while advance the gang’s prestige and reputation among rivals both on the street and on social media, while also maintaining control over their territory.

Hunter, who also goes by "Onsight Eno," was the leader, while Slade, also known as "Solja," and Stickney, who also goes by "Gucci Greg," and others executed their criminal ventures, which included armed home invasions, armed robberies, assaults, attempted murders, and murders, authorities said.

Hunter, Slade, and Stickney are each charged with RICO conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, conspiracy to use or carry a firearm during a crime of violence, causing the death of a person by using a firearm, various counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and various counts of using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. Each defendant faces a statutory maximum of life imprisonment or death.

The FBI and a number of law enforcement agencies investigated the case, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Hollywood Police Department, Lauderhill Police Department, Hallandale Beach Police Department, Davie Police Department, and Fort Lauderdale Police Department.