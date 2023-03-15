Violent Crash at Miami Gardens Dealership Kills Driver, Wrecks Multiple New Cars

A violent crash at a Miami Gardens dealership left a driver dead and multiple cars wrecked early Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at the William Lehman dealership near County Line Road and U.S. 441.

Employee Greg Major said he was heading to work Wednesday morning when he got a call warning him of the bad crash.

"The car went airborne. Poles down, brand new cars totaled, just doesn’t look good," Major said. "There’s clothes scattered on the new cars that came out of the car. They say it flipped a couple of times, you can tell there are skid marks like right over here, probably from like 50 feet."

Crazy destructive crash near 441 & County Line Rd, people at the dealership say the car went airborne wrecking @ least 5 new cars. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/iyaMXY84VQ — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) March 15, 2023

Footage showed at least four cars were struck by the initial car, which was heavily damaged.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the driver of a gray Toyota Camry clipped the median, causing the car to spin across multiple lanes and into the dealership lot, where it struck the parked cars.

The Camry flipped over and landed on its roof, ejecting the driver, who was killed at the scene, police said. Their identity wasn't released.

Major said the area has seen its share of crashes.

"I’ve been here about 20-25 years, I’ve seen maybe 6-7 accidents with the cars on the lot, but this is by far the worst," Major said. "This is a state road but like I said at night, a lot of young people speed racing and unfortunately, this just wasn’t the first time."

Employees said the dealership has insurance.