Violent Shaking, Engine Failure Before Helicopter Crashed Off Miami Beach: NTSB Report

A pilot experienced violent shaking and a loss of engine power moments before the helicopter he and two passengers were riding in crashed into the ocean off Miami Beach last month, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Friday.

The report details the moments before the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the water not far from swimmers and beachgoers near 10th Street and Ocean Drive the afternoon of February 19.

The pilot reported that he had left a helipad in Marathon and was heading to North Perry Airport when "a sudden violent shaking and vibration was experienced, which was followed by a loss of engine power and a low rotor RPM warning light and horn," the report said.

The pilot said he was flying about 420 to 450 feet above ground level and going about 85-95 knots when the vibration and loss of engine power occurred, the report said.

Unable to increase power, the pilot maneuvered toward an area of shallow water between two groups of people, and the chopper hit the water about 10 seconds after the abnormal vibration began, the report said.

Video released by Miami Beach Police showed the helicopter slamming into the water. Miami Beach Fire Department officials said that if the crash had happened 50 yards more inland, "we would have had a mass casualty event on our hands" and that it's “incredible, insane" that no one in the water was injured.

The pilot was able to assist the passengers in evacuating the helicopter, and beachgoers helped them get to the sand, the report said.

Officials said the two passengers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with broken backs, and the pilot wasn't seriously injured.

Before the loss of power, the helicopter had been functioning normally without issue, the report said.

A Federal Aviation Administration inspector examined the helicopter at the accident site and a recovery facility and there were no obvious external abnormalities observed with the engine, the report said.

The wreckage was retained for further examination, the report said.