Violent weekend in Broward: Multiple shootings leave at least one dead, several injured

It was a violent couple of days across Broward County after a series of shootings left at least one dead and several injured over the weekend.

The first incident occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at 5300 NW 18th Street in Lauderhill.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later transported to an area hospital.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the events that led up to the shooting.

An hour and a half later, about five minutes from the first incident, a second shooting occured. This time at 3170 NW 2nd Street where police found four people injured.

One of the victims was treated at the scene, two were transported to an area hospital, but the fourth victim did not survive his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victims were standing outside a nearby home when a a black Dodge Charger began firing from inside the car.

Markers placed by police showed at least 80 shots.

Police say that the victims were standing in the front yard of a nearby home when arrived.

The shooter began firing from inside of the car and proceeded to flee fled eastbound on NW 2 Street towards NW 31 Avenue, police said.

The third incident occurred at 2 a.m. Sunday where a 16-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said the boy had been in a vehicle with several other people, and the shooter may have been in another vehicle as well.

Bystanders at the scene believed the victim’s vehicle was traveling southbound on NW 9th Avenue for several blocks, before making a right turn to head west on Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 6th Street, ultimately coming to a stop at the intersection with NW 12th Avenue.

The teen was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.