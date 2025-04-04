Viral Florida boat-rage incident caught on camera in Punta Gorda

Viral video shows a Florida boat captain arguing with a young fisherman during a heated boat-rage exchange.

The incident happened under the 41 Bridge in Punta Gorda and stemmed from a run-in the previous day that the captain had with a group of other boaters in the same spot.

He alleged they didn't have their lights on, while other fishermen pointed out he was driving too fast in a popular fishing spot.

The argument escalated when the captain climbed onto the young fisherman's boat and demanded he apologize during an expletive-filled rant.

"I'm on the water more than you could possibly fathom," the captain yelled. "I'm the best charter captain you will ever meet!"

The U.S. Coast Guard, Punta Gorda Police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the incident.

North Port Fire officials also released a statement saying that one of their firefighters may have been involved and they're looking into it.