Viral Video Lands Woman in Jail Accused of Hitting a Student, 11, in Dania Beach

Sabrina Thomas, 50, accused of beating an 11-year-old girl during a middle school fight

By Wayne Roustan

A 50-year-old Hollywood woman is facing charges after a video purportedly showing her hitting an 11-year-old student went viral.

Sabrina Thomas was seen joining a fight between two girls near Olsen Middle School in the 300 block of Southeast 11th Terrace, in Dania Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

One girl knocked the other girl to the ground and started hitting her face and head. Thomas is the mother of one of the girls and she is seen hitting the girl on the ground and pulling her hair, according to a news release.

It happened about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday off campus but Thomas wasn’t identified until the video circulated and she was arrested Thursday, investigators said.

She is facing charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

At her first court appearance Friday, bonds were set at $1,000 with release conditions that included staying away from the school, records show.

