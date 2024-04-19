Viral video shows brutal beating that left two students hospitalized

A brutal beating near Slam Charter School in Little Havana on Thursday left two students recovering in the hospital.

A viral video caught an altercation near NW 12th Avenue and 5th Street, where multiple students can be seen kicking and punching another student who was already down on the ground.

Later in the video, one can also see a second student on the ground. Both victims appear paralyzed and unresponsive when the crowd separates.

A 7th grader spoke to NBC6 and said he witnessed the attack.

“What I saw was really messed up… should get charged,” said the student.

In the video, one of the attackers can be seen wearing brass knuckles on his right hand.

“A little scared, but we feel pretty secure with the school because they’ve been doing the process really secure and they have all the cops and everything and I feel safe,” told NBC6, another student.

Parents told NBC6 they are concerned, and some are even picking up their kids early from school.

“I feel kind of weird about it because it was too much that happened, just like murdering and violence going on, and I feel like it should be stopped because it's not okay,” said a parent.

Miami police confirm they are investigating the fight and trying to identify the students involved.

“We are currently working with authorities to investigate the incident and assist in identifying any persons involved. Anyone who initiated or used violence will face serious consequences. We are committed to ensuring that our school remains a safe place for our students and families, even beyond our campus,” said Slam administrators in a statement sent to families.

Police did not give any updates on the condition of the students who were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are asking for help from anyone who was in the area Thursday to come forward and give them information.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.