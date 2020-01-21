Viral Video Shows Customers Brawling in Hialeah Pizzeria

Police are investigating after video of brawl involving two transgender women at a popular South Florida pizzeria went viral.

The two transgender women said they were eating pizza in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 at Rey's Pizzeria in Hialeah when two men started harassing and mocking them.

In the now viral video, an employee of the pizzeria is seen trying to de-escalate the situation as the verbal argument continues.

"If you keep talking I'm gonna break your face," one of the women says, before the fight ensues and punches are thrown.

"We always worry because this is a serious incident and somebody was hurt. This has never happened to us before at any of our pizzerias and we're open 24 hours a day," said Julio Gutierrez, an attorney for Rey's. "This is just something that shouldn’t happen."

Gutierrez said police were called and the two men involved were taken away in an ambulance. The incident is being investigated as aggravated battery by Hialeah Police.

"As a criminal defense attorney, I can tell you that the police are going to investigate," Gutierrez said. "You have different things here. There may be a self defense claim because of the fact that the two gentlemen were yelling and saying these bad things to these two ladies, and I just don't know what’s going to happen."

NBC 6 has reached out to the two women involved but has yet to hear back.