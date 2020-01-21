Caught on Camera

Viral Video Shows Customers Brawling in Hialeah Pizzeria

Police investigating December altercation at Rey's Pizzeria

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are investigating after video of brawl involving two transgender women at a popular South Florida pizzeria went viral.

The two transgender women said they were eating pizza in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 at Rey's Pizzeria in Hialeah when two men started harassing and mocking them.

In the now viral video, an employee of the pizzeria is seen trying to de-escalate the situation as the verbal argument continues.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 2 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Owners, Tenants Forced to Pay Thousands After Mistake Leads to Huge Water Bills in Opa-Locka

"If you keep talking I'm gonna break your face," one of the women says, before the fight ensues and punches are thrown.

"We always worry because this is a serious incident and somebody was hurt. This has never happened to us before at any of our pizzerias and we're open 24 hours a day," said Julio Gutierrez, an attorney for Rey's. "This is just something that shouldn’t happen."

Gutierrez said police were called and the two men involved were taken away in an ambulance. The incident is being investigated as aggravated battery by Hialeah Police.

"As a criminal defense attorney, I can tell you that the police are going to investigate," Gutierrez said. "You have different things here. There may be a self defense claim because of the fact that the two gentlemen were yelling and saying these bad things to these two ladies, and I just don't know what’s going to happen."

NBC 6 has reached out to the two women involved but has yet to hear back.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraHialeah
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us