Viral video shows debris from a demolition falling into the streets in Brickell

The City of Miami halted all demolition of a construction site in Brickell on Saturday, following a viral video that shows a large piece of debris falling to the street below.

The address of the incident has not been confirmed but the video which was shared with the Instagram account, Only in Dade, has been tagged with the Brickell Avenue location.

According to a statement by the City of Miami, the building site has been “red tagged” and all demolition services have been stopped.

The statement also says that an emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday with the demolition contractor and the owners to discuss the unsafe way the site has been operating.

Building inspectors and police will be present on site until the red tag is lifted the City of Miami said.

The officials said that the debris has been cleaned up and that the street is back open.