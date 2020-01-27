Only in Florida

Viral Video Shows Men Playing Cards in Middle of Florida Traffic

The TikTok video was posted earlier this week with the caption "Florida back at it with the long lights"

A video of three men playing cards at a folding table while waiting for the traffic light to change at a Florida intersection has gone viral.

The TikTok video was posted earlier this week with the caption "Florida back at it with the long lights." The video had more than a million likes and thousands commented on the card game.

A young boy is seen in the video watching the card players from the backseat of his car.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported the video doesn't specify what Florida city the men were in, but thousands took the opportunity to rant about the most hated local intersections in the comments.

