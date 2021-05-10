Virtual Job Fair Helping South Floridians Get Back To Work

For five days, a free virtual fair will offer South Florida residents help in relaunching their careers.

The goal of the Return2Work Virtual Fair this week is simple: get people back into the workforce. The event is sponsored by the cities of Lauderhill, Tamarac, Plantation, Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale along with several elected officials.

“They have livable wage jobs right now," said Lauderhill city commissioner Melissa P. Dunn. "We just need people to take advantage of the opportunities.”

From May 10th to May 14th, there are a number of events designed to prepare people to return to the new workforce in a post COVID environment.

There are free workshops and training for those looking to change careers, beef up their resumes, seek educational advancement and - as always - those seeking a new pathway to economic independence starting with livable wage jobs.

“This year’s event was created to specifically target the six zip codes with the highest rate of unemployment in Broward County, three of which are in the city of Lauderhill,” said Dunn.

NBC 6 morning anchor Constance Jones will host the hybrid Town Hall, focused on discussing the sate of employment, initiatives and new approaches for employment.

To register and learn more, click on this link or call 954.566-2712.