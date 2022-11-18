Volunteer Effort Brings Relief to the Needy for Thanksgiving

The cars kept snaking into the parking lot at Western High School in Davie, lining up outside the gym. An army of volunteers, including students, parents, police officers, and firefighters carried bags of groceries to each car as it pulled up. This was the culmination of the annual Harvest Drive.

“I’m glad that there are people that will go out there and help other people and I’m glad and I appreciate it a lot,” said Connie Webb, one of the recipients of the donated goods.

Harvest Drive started 30 years ago in one school with 25 turkeys. Now it feeds 2,400 families and 200 Broward County Public Schools are involved. Among its clients Friday was Cathy Dryden, who’s raising five grandchildren on a fixed income. I asked her if Harvest Drive was making an impact.

“Absolutely, I wouldn’t have a turkey this year,” Dryden said.

Social workers are each school match needy families with the program.

“There is several needs in the community, such as trying to find a place to live and moreso, trying to feed their children," said social worker Zulay Gayle-Mendoza. "A lot of families are unemployed and some of them at minimum wage, so it’s very difficult to provide for the kids during the holidays."

Sherene Jamkhu has two children and one on the way.

“My husband just lost his job, so, and we just lost our house,” Jamkhu said, expressing extreme gratitude for Harvest Drive.

One of the things we heard from every recipient was that the price of food has risen so much, they are having real difficulties putting food on the table.

“You need all the help you can get especially nowadays,” Dryden said. “Prices are up, it’s outrageous.”

“I have to choose between gas or toys or something, you know?” Jamkhu added.

Harvest Drive fills that gap and makes life easier for the neediest among us, at least for this holiday week.