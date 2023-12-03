Volunteers pack, deliver Chanukah bags to local seniors, Holocaust survivors

In the days leading up to Chanukah, more than 150 bags filled with handmade cars, nonperishable food and Chanukah gelt are being delivered to seniors and Holocaust survivors throughout Broward County.

The distribution is made possible through nonprofit Sunshine Circle with the help of volunteers who came together Sunday to pack up the bags and begin the delivery process.

Through the Jewish Federation of Broward County, Lisa Henry has been a supporter of Sunshine Circle for several years. That's how she met Holocaust survivor Rose Marmor, now in her 90s.

"From the very first moment I met her, her attitude and positivity toward life and her sense of blessing and gratefulness was just astonishing to me because knowing her history and the atrocities and horrors that she had lived through, you wouldn't expect someone to have such an incredible zest for life," Henry said.

Marmor is just one of a number of seniors receiving visitors and a Chanukah bag through the Sunshine Circle this holiday season. Since 2015, the nonprofit has worked to reduce isolation among the eldest residents in South Broward, assisting with needs both through advocacy and human connection.

Over the years, Henry said the agency has allowed her to connect with several Holocaust survivors in the area; each one with a story of their own.

"[Marmor] was at Auschwitz and, I believe, more than one camp," Henry said. "I know that she was there with both her mother and her sister, and that she had been on at least two or three death marches toward the time of liberation, during which she was carrying her sister through the snow, barefoot."

Henry said the connection with seniors through Sunshine Circle became all the more important, albeit challenging, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they could not interact in person, the ability to pick up the phone and call, speaking with a familiar voice, gave her a sense of purpose.

"They're still craving human connection like all of us," Henry said. "If you have the time, that it's an incredible experience, and certainly worthy of every minute you can dedicate to it."