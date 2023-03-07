VP Kamala Harris to Join Climate Panel in Miami Beach, Road Closures Expected

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to South Florida and this time it is to discuss the ongoing climate crisis.

On Wednesday, Harris will join more than 300 speakers for Aspen Ideas: Climate at the New World Center in Miami Beach.

The vice president will join a panel, moderated by acclaimed singer and songwriter Gloria Estefan, to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s actions to combat climate change and the ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy.

Harris has recently joined similar discussions on climate change in Arizona, California, Georgia and Minnesota.

Due to her visit, there will be periodic closures between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, City Center, North on Alton Road and the 41 Street corridor.

Drivers are urged to plan accordingly and use the MacArthur Causeway or the 79 Street Causeway.