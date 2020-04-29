‘Wait for Him to Die?’: Family Worries About Father in Nursing Home

Eighty-eight people have died because of the coronavirus in Miami-Dade long-term care facilities alone. More than 400 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have someone inside who tested positive, according to the state.

According to the State of Florida Department of Health, 23 residents and 14 staff currently have tested positive for COVID-19 at Miami Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. One of those is JW Thomas, a 65-year-old man from a small town in Georgia who now lives in South Florida.

According to his family, he checked into the Miami Shores center on March 6. They have not seen or spoken with him in weeks.

“He has a big heart. You know. He was very giving to my kids, Christmas, the holidays. Everything. He was always wonderful to them. And I can’t get past that. I can’t get past the fact that he just doesn’t deserve that,” said Donna Thomas, who says they last saw JW over the holidays.

JW went into North Shore Medical Center to get his leg amputated, a side effect of diabetes, according to the family. He was then moved to Miami Shores for rehabilitation. They say the center told them he tested positive for the coronavirus but has not let them talk to him or provided more information - they instead told them to wait.

“Wait? Wait for what? Wait for him to die? Is that the next step?” asked Jennifer Thomas, JW’s daughter.

JW has been inside since before the state ordered long-term care facilities to go into lockdown and rigorously screen people coming in and out. The family says JW did not have the virus going in but somehow contracted it inside.

“To know that he’s there and that’s it. He tested positive. He’s in that situation and that’s it. There’s no one calling us and giving us any updates on the situation,” said Jeanette Harris, JW’s daughter.

They just notified the licensee holder - DOS of North Shore - of their intent to file suit. The family and their attorney Jack Paris claim the company is violating JW’s rights under Florida law.

“He can’t fend for himself. He’s completely helpless. The family is locked out of the facility of doing anything or seeing him. And this is exactly why our legislature and our state has these laws in effect,” said Paris, who is with the Cochran Law Firm.

They claim the company has not returned their calls or put Thomas on the phone with his loved ones.

Miami Shores Nursing and Rehabilitations Center transferred NBC 6 to a voicemail when we called for comment and their side of the story. NBC 6 has not yet heard back.