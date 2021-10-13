Wake Being Held in South Florida for Slain College Student Miya Marcano

The funeral services for slain college student Miya Marcano will take place in South Florida beginning Wednesday night.

The wake for Marcano will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cooper City Church of God, with a memorial service at the same location scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

On Thursday, the funeral procession is expected to leave the Church of God and travel to Bailey Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale.

The body of the 19-year-old was found earlier this month in Orlando following a week-long search.

Authorities said Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key fob to enter her apartment. Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida on Sept. 24.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the "prime suspect." Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

Marcano had repeatedly "rebuffed" romantic advances by Caballero. Detectives spoke to Caballero after the Valencia College student was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage.

Marcano graduated from Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines last year, and was attending Valencia College.