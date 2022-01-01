Walk and Ride Held in Boynton Beach in Honor of 13-Year-Old Who Died While on Dirt Bike

Hundreds of people showed up for a walk and ride and took over the streets of Boynton Beach Saturday. Some hit the streets by foot, others rode dirt bikes and ATVs demanding justice for a teen who died after a ride on his dirt bike.

The caravan was mixed with dozens of people marching with signs, protesting the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis Jr. also known as “SJ.”

The teen died after police say he was on a dirt bike, driving recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Police say an officer tried to pull him over and the bike went down in the 800 block of North Federal Highway, killing the teen.

Protestors believe there’s more to the story.

“We just need justice, man. We need justice,” one protester said.

“He was harassed and followed to his death,” another protester said.

Police say the officer involved has been placed on administrative duty which is station policy.

The incident has prompted rumors that the officer’s patrol car came into contact with the bike but police say there’s no evidence of that.

Community members say the teen played football, his death a devastating loss.

“Right now, everybody’s heartbroken. Ain’t no conversation. It’s just justice,” one protester said.