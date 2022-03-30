‘Walkway of Peace' Sidewalk Mural in Wynwood Shows Solidarity With Ukraine

A growing sidewalk mural in solidarity with Ukraine is being painted in Wynwood — and its creators are encouraging people to participate.

The show of solidarity from the people in Miami to all of Ukraine can be found at the corner of NW 36th and 5th.

The project is called the Walkway of Peace. It started with a small sidewalk mural featuring a Ukrainian flag.

Nina Chepovska painted it during a recent trip to Miami after she booked an Airbnb experience to paint on this sidewalk in Wynwood.

“I did it on a whim - I thought it would be a good way to experience Miami,” Chepovska said.

At first, she wasn’t sure what to paint.

“When I showed up to the experience, I realized I should’ve thought about it before,” she said. “The first thing that came to mind is, I should paint the Ukrainian flag.”

Chepovska’s grandparents are trapped in an occupied region of Ukraine that was captured by Russian separatists in 2014. She last saw them in 2012. She’s been able to raise about $13,000 on a Gofundme page for her grandparents.

“It’s been heartbreaking, to say the least," Chepovska said.

Well-known artist Kyle Holbrook, who was hosting the Airbnb experience, was so touched by her story, so he worked with Pinnacle Housing Group to secure the entire sidewalk to dedicate to Ukraine.

“So we are able to do this whole block and make a statement together for peace in Ukraine here in Miami,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook says there are about 1,000 square feet of space that needs painting. He already contributed a peace sign and a white dove.

Now he’s opening the Airbnb experience — at cost — so anyone in Miami can come down and participate.