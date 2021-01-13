Miami-Dade

Walmart Closing Doral Location Wednesday and Thursday for Cleaning, Sanitizing Amid Pandemic

The Walmart location is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday

Foto de archivo de Walmart.
Shutterstock

Walmart will be closing one of its largest stores in South Florida for two days to clean and sanitize against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would be closing their supercenter located at 8651 Northwest 13th Avenue starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remaining closed Thursday so that a cleaning crew can enter and clean the location as well as restock shelves.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement. “When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. “

Local

COVID-19 45 mins ago

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide: How to Get Vaccinated in Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

Broward County 2 hours ago

Authorities Searching for Driver Who Opened Fire on Broward Sheriff's Deputy

The Walmart location is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadepandemicWalmartDoral
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us