Walmart Closing Doral Location Wednesday and Thursday for Cleaning, Sanitizing Amid Pandemic

Walmart will be closing one of its largest stores in South Florida for two days to clean and sanitize against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it would be closing their supercenter located at 8651 Northwest 13th Avenue starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remaining closed Thursday so that a cleaning crew can enter and clean the location as well as restock shelves.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement. “When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. “

The Walmart location is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.