Walmart Opens First Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site in Broward County

Walmart is opening its first drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Broward County.

The site, in the parking lot of the store at 3306 N. University Drive in Sunrise, opened Thursday for testing for city employees and first responders, and will open to the public on Friday, May 8.

Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The testing is for adults 18 and older who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test, and Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s online portal at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.