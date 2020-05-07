Sunrise

Walmart Opens First Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site in Broward County

Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Walmart is opening its first drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Broward County.

The site, in the parking lot of the store at 3306 N. University Drive in Sunrise, opened Thursday for testing for city employees and first responders, and will open to the public on Friday, May 8.

Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The testing is for adults 18 and older who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

IndyCar 1 hour ago

Green Flag: IndyCar to Open Its Delayed Season in Texas

Amtrak 2 hours ago

Amtrak to Require Customers Wear Face Coverings

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test, and Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested.

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s online portal at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

This article tagged under:

SunriseFloridacoronavirusBroward CountyCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us