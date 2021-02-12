Walmart, Sam's Club Begin Vaccine Rollout in South Florida

Walmart and Sam's Club stores across the state will begin vaccinations in South Florida Friday.

President Joe Biden and his administration have approved 200 million doses of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna. They say the country is still on track to meet the president's goal of 100 million doses in his first 100 days of office.

The vaccines are specifically for seniors 65 and over and frontline health care workers, but the increase in supply is a sign that access is growing.

The vaccine will be offered at both Walmart and Sam's Club at 22 states across the country.

Nine Walmart stores will be administering the vaccine in Broward County, with two offering doses in Miami-Dade. Click here for a list of locations.

Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still encouraging the public to double up on masks if possible.

The U.S. is now averaging 1.5 million doses per day, up from 1.1 million just two weeks ago.