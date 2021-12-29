Walmart Temporarily Closing Hialeah Location for Sanitation Purposes

Walmart shoppers will have one less location to choose from in Hialeah for several days in an effort to clean and sanitize the building.

The company announced it would close the location at 5851 NW 177th Street at 2 p.m. Wednesday and would reopen the store at 6 a.m. Friday.

"As an essential business and a member of the Hialeah community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," the company said in a statement.

"This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community," the statement also said.