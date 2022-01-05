Walmart To Temporarily Close Hollywood Location

Walmart has decided to temporarily close its Hollywood location as of Wednesday at 2 p.m.

As the country experiences a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Walmart has initiated a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize certain locations.

The Hollywood store, located at 301 South State Road 7, will remain closed through Thursday, Jan. 6, providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the stores to reopen on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 a.m.

When the store reopens, Walmart will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," Walmart said in an official statement.

Walmart intends to follow CDC guidance by requiring fully vaccinated people to wear masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In counties with state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside all Walmart facilities. A county-by-county breakdown can be found here.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, Walmart is also offering easy access to vaccines for associates.

Associates can receive vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. They will also receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days of paid leave should they experience an adverse reaction.

Walmart has created these COVID-19 protocols and convenient access to vaccinations to help protect associates and customers from the virus.

Visit Walmart's COVID-19 response site for details regarding several initiatives enacted to help keep associates and customers safe.