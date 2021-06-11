Walt Disney World to Lift Mask Restrictions, Ease Social Distancing Guidelines on June 15

Walt Disney World announced Friday that mask restrictions will be lifted for fully vaccinated guests starting June 15, according to a statement.

Face masks will still be required on Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, the statement said.

The Orlando theme park will not be requiring proof of vaccination, but asks that those who have not been inoculated to continue wearing facial coverings.

Masks remain optional for those who wish to use them.

Other COVID-19 restrictions, such as social distancing, will be eased in queues, shops, restaurants, attraction boarding and theaters, the statement said.

While many COVID-19 guidelines are being relaxed, some areas of the park are still being looked at cautiously due to the virus.

"It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable," the statement said.

"We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."

Cleaning procedures throughout the park will remain the same, and hand sanitizer stations will still be available for guests throughout the park.

Park officials urge guests to get vaccinated.