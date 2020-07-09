Walt Disney World to Resume Ticket Sales, Hotel Reservations on Thursday

After four months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, those wanting to travel to Walt Disney World can start buying tickets again on Thursday.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the theme park near Orlando will resume both park ticket sales as well as hotel reservations at some point during the day for the rest of 2020.

Guests will be required to use the new Park Pass system created to help manage attendance in accordance with social distancing guidelines and capacity requirements set by the state of Florida as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previously, the theme park had halted new ticket sales to help those who already had reservations.

Both the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are slated to reopen on Saturday while Hollywood Studios and EPCOT are scheduled to reopen on July 15th.