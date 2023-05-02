Wandering Miramar Toddler Mom's Arrest Report Details Child's Near-Drowning in 2021

A Miramar mother arrested after her young daughter was found wandering alone in the middle of the night had been part of an investigation in 2021 after the child nearly drowned in a pool, according to a new police report.

Nicole Maria Alejandro, 27, was arrested Monday on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm after her 3-year-old was found wandering alone around 3 a.m., Miramar Police officials said.

The child had been found near the entrance to the Riviera Isles community, which is surrounded by a very large lake.

Broward Sheriff's Office Nicole Maria Alejandro

Police started searching for the girl's guardian and posted a photo of her on social media before Alejandro's brother identified the child and gave them Alejandro's contact information, an arrest report said.

Alejandro and her mother responded to the police department and detectives noticed immediately that she seemed indifferent when she was asked if she realized her daughter was missing, the report said.

"The defendant appeared to be disinterested in what this detective was saying," the report read.

Detectives noted that Alejandro's mother appeared to be the primary caregiver for the child, and that the child didn't want to leave the side of an officer, the report said.

"This detective advised both that the incident could have been catastrophic especially since [the child] was located near a large lake in the community," the report said. "There are several surrounding bodies of water in this area as well."

While interviewing Alejandro and the grandmother outside with a child protective investigator, the child began running around and out towards the road and Alejandro had to be told numerous times by detectives to watch the child, the report said.

The report said the grandmother had to wait while the girl's grandfather brought a car seat for the child, and said Alejandro left on her own in her vehicle.

Police went to Alejandro's home to continue their investigation. Alejandro told detectives she'd checked on the child around 1 a.m. and said she'd secured the safety lock on the outside of the child's bedroom door, but detectives wrote that they had to show Alejandro how to properly use the safety lock, the report said.

When asked why she didn't hear the child leave her room Alejandro said she was "knocked out," the report said.

Police asked Alejandro questions about swimming lessons and daycare enrollment, which were all answered by the grandmother, the report said.

"The defendant sat at the kitchen table and did not interact or know the answers to the questions being asked," the report said. "During the course of this entire investigation the defendant was constantly texting or on her phone."

The child protective investigator provided Alejandro with eight window/door chimes for the home and also placed a safety fence around the pool, the report said.

Alejandro told police it was her parents' fault for not making the home safe, but the grandmother asked to speak with the detective outside and said she and her husband were trying to get custody of the child, the report said.

"The defendant displayed a lack of concern for the safety of the victim," the report said. "The defendant did not appear upset or even fazed that the victim was missing from the home since approximately 0200 hours. The defendant's demeanor appeared disinterested about the severity of the situation."

Alejandro was arrested and booked into jail. During a court appearance Tuesday, she was granted a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the child.

The arrest report noted it wasn't the first dangerous incident involving Alejandro and her daughter.

"Investigation revealed that the defendant failed to provide the victim with care, supervision and services necessary to maintain the victim's physical health," the report said. "This is the 2nd documented incident in which the victim was exposed to a life threatening situation in the supervision of the defendant."

In 2021, there was a near-drowning involving the child after Alejandro said she'd heard a splash and found her daughter face-down in a pool, the report said.

The child was pulled out of the pool but wasn't conscious and wasn't breathing, and Alejandro told investigators her daughter was "pale and blue," the report said.

Alejandro gave her daughter CPR and resuscitated her, and the child was taken to the hospital by Miramar Fire Rescue.

Alejandro said the girl had been in the pool for maybe four minutes, the report said. The child recovered from the incident.

Police noted in the report that there was no security fence or net surrounding the pool.