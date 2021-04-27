‘Want Me to Cough on You?' Confrontation Inside Miami Beach 7-Eleven After Customer Refuses to Wear Mask

A confrontation broke out at a Miami Beach 7-Eleven Tuesday after a man refused to wear a face mask.

The man walked into the store without a face covering and when he was asked by the clerk to put one on, he refused to follow the request and began screaming.

The victim was another customer who was observing the verbal altercation and intervened when things began to escalate.

The victim began recording the suspect with his cell phone and asked him to comply with the store's mask policy.

“You want me to cough on you? Since I got COVID, right?” the suspect said as he began to cough on the man recording. The confrontation then began to escalate further.

After buying several items, the suspect began to walk out of the store and pushed the victim out of the way, causing him to lose control of his cell phone and drop it.

After the victim confronted him outside the store, the suspect got into his car and fled the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He could face battery charges.